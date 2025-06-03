Week 2 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'ja Wilson
June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson grabs her first Western Conference Player of the Week title of the 2025 szn
Last week, she averaged 27 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3.5 BPG, leading the @lvaces to a perfect 2-0 record.
This is A'ja's 23rd POTW honor, ranking 4th in league history... just one behind Elena Delle Donne!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2025
- Allisha Gray Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Atlanta Dream
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 23rd Time - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Announce 2025 Commissioner's Cup Recipient - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 23rd Time
- Aces Edge Storm in 75-70 Road Win
- A'ja Wilson's 35 Points Lead Aces to 96-81 Win Over Sparks
- Aces Return Home with First Matchup against Sparks, Friday on ION
- BetMGM Champions Women's Sports with Las Vegas Aces and WNBA Partnerships