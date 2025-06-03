Week 2 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'ja Wilson

June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson grabs her first Western Conference Player of the Week title of the 2025 szn

Last week, she averaged 27 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3.5 BPG, leading the @lvaces to a perfect 2-0 record.

This is A'ja's 23rd POTW honor, ranking 4th in league history... just one behind Elena Delle Donne!

