Week 2: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Rhyne Howard
Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Howard Week 2 Dominance
Rhyne Howard takes home her first Eastern Conference Player of the Week award this season after putting up 23.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 4.0 APG
Her efforts propelled the Atlanta Dream to a 2-0 record this past week
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2026
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- Kelsey Plum Earns WNBA Western Conference, AP Player of the Week Honors - Los Angeles Sparks
- Rhyne Howard Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Atlanta Dream
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