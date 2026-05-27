Week 2: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Rhyne Howard

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Howard Week 2 Dominance

Rhyne Howard takes home her first Eastern Conference Player of the Week award this season after putting up 23.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 4.0 APG

Her efforts propelled the Atlanta Dream to a 2-0 record this past week

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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