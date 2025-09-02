Week 13: Western Conference Player of the Week Alyssa Thomas
Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Another week, another Alyssa Thomas masterclass
13.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 10.0 APG while leading Phoenix Mercury to a 3-0 record. Your Western Conference Player of the Week.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 2, 2025
- Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics Athletes to Unveil Refurbished Community Courts at Barry Farm - Washington Mystics
- Both Boston, Mitchell Deserving of All-WNBA Selections - Indiana Fever
- Luisa Geiselsöder to Miss Remainder of Season - Dallas Wings
- Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Phoenix Mercury
- Rhyne Howard Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Silence Storm in Vital Road Comeback - Los Angeles Sparks
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (9.1.25) - Minnesota Lynx
