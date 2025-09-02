Week 13: Western Conference Player of the Week Alyssa Thomas

Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







Another week, another Alyssa Thomas masterclass

13.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 10.0 APG while leading Phoenix Mercury to a 3-0 record. Your Western Conference Player of the Week.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.