Week 13: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Rhyne Howard

Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Rhyne Howard put up 21.5 | 4.0 | 6.0 in a 2-1 stretch for the Atlanta Dream to take home Eastern Conference Player of the Week!

