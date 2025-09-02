Week 13: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Rhyne Howard
Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Rhyne Howard put up 21.5 | 4.0 | 6.0 in a 2-1 stretch for the Atlanta Dream to take home Eastern Conference Player of the Week!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 2, 2025
- Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics Athletes to Unveil Refurbished Community Courts at Barry Farm - Washington Mystics
- Both Boston, Mitchell Deserving of All-WNBA Selections - Indiana Fever
- Luisa Geiselsöder to Miss Remainder of Season - Dallas Wings
- Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Phoenix Mercury
- Rhyne Howard Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Silence Storm in Vital Road Comeback - Los Angeles Sparks
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (9.1.25) - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Rhyne Howard Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 93, Connecticut Sun 76
- Atlanta Dream Clinch Playoff Spot in 2025 WNBA Playoffs
- Atlanta Dream and Cash App Partner with ForgiveCo to Eliminate $10 Million in Debt, Moving 3,500 Atlantans Closer to Financial Empowerment
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 75, Las Vegas Aces 81