Week 11 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Kelsey Mitchell
Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
A certified bucket
Kelsey Mitchell went off for a career-high tying 38-PT performance and averaged 25.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 5.7 APG to take home Eastern Conference Player of the Week!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 19, 2025
- Sophie Cunningham Out for the Year, Fever Sign Peddy - Indiana Fever
- Li Yueru to Miss Remainder of Season - Dallas Wings
- A'ja Wilson Earns 26th Western Conference Player of the Week Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- ORLY Becomes First-Ever Official Nail Partner of WNBA's LA Sparks - Los Angeles Sparks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Sophie Cunningham Out for the Year, Fever Sign Peddy
- Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
- Mitchell's 38 Points Power Fever Comeback Past Sun
- Indiana Fever Overcome Franchise Record 21-Point Deficit to Take Overtime Win in Connecticut
- Cunningham Injures Knee