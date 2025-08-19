Week 11 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Kelsey Mitchell

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







A certified bucket

Kelsey Mitchell went off for a career-high tying 38-PT performance and averaged 25.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 5.7 APG to take home Eastern Conference Player of the Week!

