Wednesday's Game Postponed

April 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Wednesday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday April 28 with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m. Tickets for Friday's game are good for both contests which will be seven innings in length.

Thursday's game will remain a single game beginning at 6:35. Right-hander Emerson Hancock (1-1, 7.50) will start for Arkansas on a $3 Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

