Drillers Long Home Stand to Open with Six Games against San Antonio May 2-7

The Tulsa Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, May 2 to begin their longest home stand of the 2023 season. The Drillers will host the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) for a six-game series that will run from May 2-7. That series will be followed by a six-game set with the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) May 9-14.

The series with San Antonio will mark the second trip to Tulsa this year for the Padres Double-A affiliate. The Drillers hosted the Missions to open the season and won two of three games between the teams.

That six-game series will feature several different starting times. The home stand opener on Tuesday, May 2 will begin at 6:05 p.m. and will be followed by a morning game on Wednesday, May 3 with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. The following three games, Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6, will all start at 7:05 p.m. The series finale on Sunday, May 7 will be another day game with a start time of 1:05 p.m.

The opening set of games will be headlined by a number of great promotions, beginning with Cox T-Town Tuesday on May 2 where fans can purchase tickets in the Ferguson Kia Lawn or the Budweiser Terrace for just $3 each. In addition, any ticket within the seating bowl is discounted to just $9.18 each.

Wednesday, May 3 will be a day game with a NewsChannel 8 Weather Show from the First Warning Storm Team with the gates opening at 9:30 a.m. for the 11:05 a.m. first pitch, presented by LIV Golf.

The Thursday game of the series will take place on May 4 and that means Star Wars Night with the Drillers wearing Star Wars jerseys and the first 1,000 fans receiving special T-Shirts. It will also be a $2 Thursday.

The weekend will open with Friday Night Fireworks on May 5 with special Cinco de Mayo activities including live music and drink specials planned. That will be followed by Grand Slam Saturday on May 6 with another post-game Fireworks Show and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night© with the players wearing special Marvel-themed caps and jerseys.

The series will conclude with Kids Eat Free on Sunday, May 7. In addition to a free meal, the first 500 kids will also receive Hornsby Super Hero Capes.

A complete list of promotions with descriptions for the six-games with the Missions is below.

Individual tickets for all games in the upcoming home stand are on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 2-7 vs. San Antonio Missions

Tuesday, May 2 First Pitch at 6:05 PM / Gates Open at 5:00 PM

COX T-TOWN TUESDAY

You do not want to miss your opportunity to sit behind home plate or the dugout for only $9.18 on Cox T-Town Tuesday! T-Town Tuesday is the most affordable night at ONEOK Field as fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Cox T-Town Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

WOODY GUTHRIE CENTER

This Tuesday we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Woodie Guthrie Center! To celebrate we have partnered with the Woody Guthrie Center for a limited-edition Drillers and Woody Guthrie Center T-shirt. To purchase a ticket pack for only $20, click HERE and use the offer code "WOODY23".

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill their bags with items to donate and take them to select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for future 2023 Drillers games (while supplies last).

Wednesday, May 3 First Pitch at 11:05 a.m. / Gates Open at 9:30 a.m.

DAY BASEBALL/WEATHER SCHOOL SHOW

Come forget the stress of the work week with some day baseball at ONEOK Field presented by LIV Golf and AM 1430 The Buzz. This Wednesday, we have teamed up with NewsChannel 8 for an exciting weather school show for the kids! The show will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will take place on the field in front of our Field Reserved section down the third base line.

Thursday, May 4 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY/STAR WARS NIGHT

It's another exciting $2 Thursday at ONEOK Field where fans can enjoy $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs. Fans 21 and over can enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Light that will be served behind home plate, the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. The $2 sodas and hot dogs will be served at any of the main and outfield concession stands.

There will also be Star Wars trivia for fans ages 21 and over in The Backyard as well as Star Wars movie clips and characters during the game. The Drillers will also be wearing special Star Wars themed jerseys! It is all made possible by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers May the Fourth T-shirt courtesy of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

STAR WARS JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's Star Wars jerseys by participating in our silent auction that will take place during the game. The auction will be located in front of the Team Store and will begin when the gates open and will close on the 1st of the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Hearts for Hearing.

Friday, May 5 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS/CINCO DE MAYO

We kick off the weekend with the first of two outstanding Fireworks displays at ONEOK Field, and we will also celebrate Cinco de Mayo with live music from local band Tamborazo El Bravo and discounted margaritas and tacos! FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks and Cinco de Mayo are made possible by PSO and K95.5.

Saturday, May 6 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY/MARVEL'S DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND©

You do not want to miss our second night of back-to-back Fireworks Shows and it's also our Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at ONEOK Field! We bring back the Marvel inspired uniforms with all-new jerseys and hats for 2023! There will also be a character appearance by Spider Man for fans to take photos with on the concourse during the game. NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond are made possible by Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

Sunday, May 7 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (UHM 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY

We conclude the home stand with another Kids Eat Free Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills. Kids Eat Free Sundays are made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

HORNSBY SUPERHERO CAPE GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive Hornsby SuperHero Caps courtesy of Ferguson Kia!

PSO YOUTH BASEBALL SKILLS CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the PSO Youth Baseball Skills Clinic. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills from the Drillers, compliments of PSO. All other gates will open at 12:00 PM.

