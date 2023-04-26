Komar and Cards Blow Away Wind Surge, 10-0

Wichita, KS - RHP Brandon Komar dealt a career-high 7.0 scoreless innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals (6-11) to the 10-0 shutout win against the Wichita Wind Surge (8-9) on Wednesday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium.

Decisions:

W - RHP Brandon Komar (1-1)

L - RHP Travis Adams (1-3)

Notables:

Komar dazzled throughout his career-long 7.0-inning performance, facing just two batters more than the minimum in a nearly-perfect outing... After no-hitting the Surge through his first 3.1 innings, Komar retired his final 11 batters in order... RHP Ryan Shreve (1.0 IP) and RHP Jack Ralston (1.0 IP) slammed the door in the shutout... RF Matt Koperniak went 2x6 with a two-run homer and an RBI single... C Nick Raposo went 3x5 with a two-run single... SS Arquimedes Gamboa went 3x6 with an RBI double... CF Mike Antico added an RBI double and a walk.

On Deck:

-Thursday, April 27, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (0-1, 2.38) @ WCH RHP Aaron Rozek (0-1, 14.21)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com

-Coyote's Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

