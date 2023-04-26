Soddies Battle Back and Top RoughRiders, 9-7, in Explosive Finish

Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles battled back after being down six runs at one point to overcome Frisco, 9-7, taking game one of the six-game series at HODGETOWN. A six-run inning highlighted by a three-run home run by Tristin English helped ignite the comeback.

After a pair of scoreless innings from RHP Marcos Tineo in his Double-A debut, the RoughRiders were able to secure a run in the third inning. A two-out walk paired with a double was enough to give Frisco a 1-0 lead.

The RoughRiders followed up by adding runs in their next go-around. They managed to poke a double and followed it up with a walk. A wild pitch and a two-RBI single followed, giving Frisco a three-run buffer over Amarillo.

Tineo was taken out in the top of the fourth and relieved by left-hander Hugh Fisher. In Tineo's first start in Amarillo, he went 3.1 innings and allowed five earned on six hits and four walks, punching out two batters in the process.

Following the pitching change, a wild pitch moved another pair of RoughRiders into scoring position. Another two-RBI knock came and elevated Frisco's lead to 5-0.

The home frame of the fourth saw Amarillo's first knock, a one-out base hit off the bat of SS Jordan Lawlar. However, that would be the extent of the damage as the first Sod Poodle baserunner was left stranded.

The RoughRiders were able to tally another run in the sixth inning. A one-out bomb widened Frisco's lead to six runs.

Juan Centeno woke up Amarillo's bats in the next frame with a lead-off base hit down the left-field line. Neyfy Castillo followed suit, lining one back up the middle to turn the lineup over to the top of the order. Consecutive outs sent English to the plate and Castillo on second. English did not let the moment go to waste, hitting a ball on the screws into left-center for an RBI-single and Amarillo's first run of the game.

Frisco scored again in the seventh to the tune of a two-out RBI triple, raising the stakes to 7-1 in Frisco's favor.

Amarillo drew a pitching change in the home frame after stringing together a lead-off single from 3B Deyvison De Los Santos and a pair of walks to load the bases. An RBI single from Centeno and a productive out from Castillo plated another Amarillo run. A clutch RBI double came from Bliss and triggered another call to the bullpen for Frisco.

English brought his bat to play in his next opportunity, tying the game with a three-run, 407-foot nuke while down to two outs, setting the pace for the club with five home runs this season.

De Los Santos found his stride with a lead-off dinger to start the home frame of the eighth which was immediately followed up with a stand-up triple from A.J. Vukovich. A sacrifice fly from Centeno brought home Vukovich and gave the Soddies a 9-7 lead.

LHP Kyle Backhus came out in the top of the ninth and shut down the RoughRiders, clinching game one of their series versus Frisco on Tuesday night.

The Soddies return to HODGETOWN on Wednesday as they look to keep up the momentum in game two versus Frisco. RHP Luke Albright will get the nod for the Sod Poodles and will be opposed by RoughRiders RHP Nick Krauth.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

TRUST TRISTIN: 1B Tristin English went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and a run scored. English's go-ahead three-run bomb was his fifth this season which sets the pace for the club while also earning the first four-RBI night in 2023. He overtook the lead on the club with 12 RBI. Additionally, English extended his on-base streak to 12 games which is good for the club-best, reaching base safely in every game he has played this season. He has also earned a hit in 11 of his 12 games played in 2023 while smashing home runs in back-to-back games dating back to game six in Springdale (4/23/2023).

DOS DE LOS SANTOS: 3B Deyvison De Los Santos went 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored. De Los Santos' homer is his first in eight games and his second on the season. Tuesday night's multi-knock performance was his fifth in 14 games this season with each being two-hit outings.

HE WAS NUMBER JUAN: DH Juan Centeno went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Centeno has earned five multi-hit games this season with two coming in the last two contests, all of the two-hit variety. The former World Series champion now posts the third-best batting average on the club (.314, 11-for-35).

THE BACK-HOUSE ALWAYS WINS: LHP Kyle Backhus closed the door on Frisco, posting a walk and two punchouts across one inning of relief. He earned his third save which is good for the most in Amarillo this season while extending his scoreless inning streak to 4.2 innings which spans five games dating back to 4/12. He leads the charge for the club with a 1.29 ERA among clubmates with at least five games played this season.

SUGAR, SPICE, AND JAKE RICE: LHP Jake Rice tossed 1.0 innings of relief while allowing just one walk, matching his season-high of two punchies. Rice has held his opponent scoreless in four of his six 2023 relief appearances while logging back-to-back goose eggs in his last two games.

