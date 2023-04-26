Drillers Rained out in Arkansas

North Little Rock, AR - Wednesday night's game between the Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park was postponed by rain. The game will now be played as part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 28 with each game scheduled for seven innings. Game one of the doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m.

Friday will mark the Drillers first doubleheader of the 2023 season. In 2022, the Drillers finished 1-2-4 in doubleheaders, winning 6 of 14 doubleheader games played.

The two teams will play their regularly scheduled game on Thursday evening.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Travelers will now resume their six-game series with game two on Thursday, April 27. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the pitching matchup will likely be:

Tulsa- RHP Nick Nastrini (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Arkansas- RHP Emerson Hancock (1-1, 7.50 ERA)

