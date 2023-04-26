Wolf Strikes out 10 as Missions Defeat the Naturals

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The Missions hosted their first 12:05 game since the 2019 season. With the help of a terrific performance from Jackson Wolf and the offense compiling 10 runs on 11 hits, San Antonio evened the series with the Naturals with a 10-2 Wednesday afternoon victory.

Jackson Wolf was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After retiring the first two batters of the game, former big-leaguer Jorge Bonifacio gave the Naturals the lead with a solo home run over the left field wall. His fourth long ball of the season made it a 1-0 ballgame.

Ronald Medrano was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. He was making his first appearance in affiliated baseball since the 2015 season. In the bottom half of the first inning, Ripken Reyes began the frame with a base hit. Medrano loaded the bases after walking Daniel Johnson and Tirso Ornelas. Reyes scored after Medrano hit Pedro Castellanos with a pitch. Connor Hollis grounded into a double play and Johnson trotted home for the second run of the inning. San Antonio took a 2-1 lead.

The Missions added to their lead in the bottom of the second inning. With one out in the frame, Brantley Bell doubled down the left field line. Jorge Ona drove in Bell with a double of his own. San Antonio improved their lead to 3-1.

The Naturals had a scoring chance in the top of the third inning. With one out in the frame, Dillan Shrum reached base with a single. Wolf struck out the next batter before issuing a walk to Morgan McCullough. The southpaw struck out Bonifacio to leave the runners stranded. Wolf struck out seven batters through the first three innings.

San Antonio continued to add to their lead in the third inning. Ornelas drew a leadoff walk and Castellanos hit a single. Hollis grounded into a double play and Ornelas advanced to third base. Juan Fernandez kept the inning alive with an RBI double. Michael De La Cruz drove in Fernandez with a single to center field. That was the end of the day for Medrano as T.J. Sikkema entered the game.

The first pitch Sikkema threw resulted in a hit by pitch for Bell. The inning continued as Ona reached base on a fielding error. With the bases loaded and two outs, Reyes drove in two more runs with a single to center field. The Missions improved their lead to 7-1.

The Missions used the long ball in the fifth inning to give them a 10-1 advantage. Hollis was hit by a pitch and Fernandez reached base with a single. On an 0-2 count, Michael De La Cruz hit a three-run home run over the left field wall. It was his second long ball of the year.

Alek Jacob pitched the sixth inning for the Missions. The right-hander allowed one run on one hit while striking out a batter. Kevin Kopps entered in the seventh inning and completed a three-inning save. The right-hander allowed just one base hit while punching out four batters.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 10-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 8-8 on the season

First 12:05 home game since the 2019 season

Wolf: First Missions pitcher since Burch Smith in 2019 to strike out 10 batters in a game

NW Arkansas manager and pitching coach were ejected following De La Cruz HR

Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 10 K

Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, H, ER, BB, K

Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-2, R, 3 BB

Ronald Medrano (Naturals Starter): L, 2.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday, April 27th. Right-hander Duncan Snider (0-1, 3.75) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Andrew Hoffmann (2-1, 2.57) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

