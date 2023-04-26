Surge Get Shutout by Cards

Wichita, KS - The Springfield Cardinals bounced back from a 12-3 loss on Tuesday to even the series defeating the Wind Surge 10-12 on Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Komar earned the win pitching seven innings and allowed one hit for Springfield. Wichita starter Travis Adams pitched 4 1/3 innings which gave him the loss. He allowed three runs on seven hits, struck out three and allowed one home run.

Springfield scored five in the fifth and added four in the seventh inning. Matt Koperniack crushed a two-run homer in the fifth, making it his third of the season for Springfield.

The Wind Surge were shutout for the third time this season and were held to a season low one hit.

NOTES - Wichita has been outscored 45-11 in the five day games and dropped to 0-5.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge will play as the Turbo Tubs tomorrow in game three tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. in its six-game series with Springfield. The Wind Surge will start LH Aaron Rozek against the Cardinals RH Wilfreido Pereira.

RADIO: MiLB App and windsurge.com. . Promotion: $5 select draft beers for fans 21 and over until gates open to first pitch.

