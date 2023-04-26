Hooks Square Series with Wednesday Win

MIDLAND - Alex McKenna clubbed his first home run and reached base four times Wednesday night as the Hooks edged the RockHounds, 7-6, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

McKenna crushed an opposite-field, two-run home run in the fourth that traveled an estimated 456 feet, putting the Hooks up for good at 3-2.

Corpus Christi added insurance with a three-spot in the eighth. C.J. Stubbs and McKenna opened the frame with singles while Quincy Hamilton walked to load the bases. Stubbs ambled in on a wild pitch. Kenedy Corona then lifted a sac fly to right field for a 5-2 advantage. Joey Loperfido was next and made it a four-run game by smashing a single off the second baseman for his ninth RBI in five Double-A assignments.

Hamilton's sac fly in the ninth took advantage of a Stubbs lead-off walk.

Julio Robaina set the tone on the hill for CC, permitting just three base runners over four innings of work.

Spencer Arrighetti, who picked up the win, blanked the Hounds over his first three frames.

Midland managed a marker in the eighth and three more in the ninth, but Cesar Gomez was able to record the final two outs - on a line drive double play - to earn the save.

