Naturals Fall 10-2 on Wednesday Afternoon

April 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (8-9) dropped the second game of a six game series against the San Antonio Missions (8-8) on Wednesday afternoon, 10-2 at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. The two teams will continue their series on Tuesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Jorge Bonifacio hit a solo homer in the first inning, his first of the season, to make it a 1-0 game. It was the first and last time the Naturals took the lead after the Missions scored two runs off NWA starter *Ronald Medrano *in the bottom of the frame. Medrano, who was making his Royals organizational debut, finished the afternoon having allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

Wildness ensued in the fifth when Michael De La Cruz hit a three-run shot down the left field line. The ball hooked towards the foul pole and homeplate umpire Casey James signaled a fair ball. While the Missions circled the bases, Naturals Manager Tommy Shields emerged from the dugout to argue the call. Shields was ejected before relocating third base and heading to the clubhouse. Naturals pitching coach Larry Carter was also ejected in the aftermath of the three-run shot, making it a 10-1 game.

NWA picked up one more run in the seventh, but eventually fell 10-2. The two clubs continue their series on Thursday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

