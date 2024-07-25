We Will Rock You - Chucks Rattle off 13 Hits

July 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau, WI - The bats were hot tonight as the Chucks defeat the Rockers, 9-4 at home. The Chucks are now 8-1 against the Rockers this season.

Travis Lutz (Bradley University) made his 3rd start of the season today. He went a season high 5.0 innings-pitched, and had 2 strikeouts. David Morrissey (Eastern Florida) came in as relief for Lutz in the top of the 6th, and had 2 strikeouts. His performance earned him his 3rd win of the season. Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern) closed out the game, throwing 2 strikeouts, which earned him the save.

The game was a pitcher's duel throughout 3 innings, with neither side able to open the scoring. The Woodchucks finally broke through in the bottom of the 3rd, with Edian Espinal (UCF) coming home on a throwing error. The Chucks put up 2 more in the 4th and 5th, from RBIs by Vance Sheahan (USC-Upstate) and Austin Dearing (FIU) to bring the score to 3-0.

With 2 outs in the bottom of the 6th, Max Galvin (Miami) launched his 8th of the year, a 2 run shot to put the Chucks in the lead 5-3.

After a scoreless 7th inning, the Chucks cracked out 4 straight runs and 5 hits in the bottom of the 8th. Vance Sheahan knocked his 2nd home run of the year, a lead off shot over the left field wall. After an Edian Espinal walk, the Chucks had 4 singles in order, including RBI singles by Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) and Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas).

The Chucks go on the road to face Green Bay back-to-back, before returning to Wausau on Sunday, July 28th. It is an appearance by Scooby Doo! Get groovy with the Mystery Mobile + Woodchucks T-shirt and Ticket Package for only $19 by entering code 'ScoobyDoo' at checkout. First pitch is at 1:05PM.

