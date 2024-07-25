We Will Rock You - Chucks Rattle off 13 Hits
July 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - The bats were hot tonight as the Chucks defeat the Rockers, 9-4 at home. The Chucks are now 8-1 against the Rockers this season.
Travis Lutz (Bradley University) made his 3rd start of the season today. He went a season high 5.0 innings-pitched, and had 2 strikeouts. David Morrissey (Eastern Florida) came in as relief for Lutz in the top of the 6th, and had 2 strikeouts. His performance earned him his 3rd win of the season. Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern) closed out the game, throwing 2 strikeouts, which earned him the save.
The game was a pitcher's duel throughout 3 innings, with neither side able to open the scoring. The Woodchucks finally broke through in the bottom of the 3rd, with Edian Espinal (UCF) coming home on a throwing error. The Chucks put up 2 more in the 4th and 5th, from RBIs by Vance Sheahan (USC-Upstate) and Austin Dearing (FIU) to bring the score to 3-0.
With 2 outs in the bottom of the 6th, Max Galvin (Miami) launched his 8th of the year, a 2 run shot to put the Chucks in the lead 5-3.
After a scoreless 7th inning, the Chucks cracked out 4 straight runs and 5 hits in the bottom of the 8th. Vance Sheahan knocked his 2nd home run of the year, a lead off shot over the left field wall. After an Edian Espinal walk, the Chucks had 4 singles in order, including RBI singles by Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) and Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas).
The Chucks go on the road to face Green Bay back-to-back, before returning to Wausau on Sunday, July 28th. It is an appearance by Scooby Doo! Get groovy with the Mystery Mobile + Woodchucks T-shirt and Ticket Package for only $19 by entering code 'ScoobyDoo' at checkout. First pitch is at 1:05PM.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2024
- Rockers Fall to Woodchucks in First of Four Straight Games - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Rustle up Old Demons in Crushing Defeat, 6-3, vs Mud Puppies - Duluth Huskies
- Logs Fall to Fond du Lac 9-6 - La Crosse Loggers
- Stingers Drop Series Opener to MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- We Will Rock You - Chucks Rattle off 13 Hits - Wausau Woodchucks
- Express Walk It Off, Defeat Thunder Bay - Eau Claire Express
- Growlers' Bats Defeat Spitters' Pitching - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- The Dogs Avoid Getting Stung - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rafters Use Small Ball in 4-1 Game One Victory over Chinooks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Travel to Wausau for First of Four Straight Matchups - Green Bay Rockers
- Stretch Run Begins with Six-Game Homestand, Traveling Mud Puppies - Duluth Huskies
- Dogs Take Down the Honkers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Madison Mallards Install New Protective Netting at Warner Park - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.