Express Walk It Off, Defeat Thunder Bay

July 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, WI - On their first game back from the all-star break, the Eau Claire Express got off to a strong start in the final stretch of the 2024 season, defeating the Thunder Bay Border Cats on a walkoff by a final score of 10-8.

Thunder Bay got the early jump this game, hammering Express starter Evan Esch (St. Thomas) with three quick singles and pushing across one run to take a 1-0 lead. That would quickly disappear however, as Eau Claire answered with three runs of their own thanks to a Brady Blake (Kansas) solo home run, followed by a Brady Reynolds (Stanford) two RBI double to push the Express in front 3-1. Thunder Bay would answer right back, as they hit a two-run home run to tie the game back up at three. That would not last long, as the Trains hit back-to-back home runs from Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) and Brady Blake (Kansas) to push their lead up to three runs.

Thunder bay would grab their fourth run on a solo shot, but the Express would grab one more run on a Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) fielder's choice that would bring home runner Brady Blake (Kansas) to extend their lead back up to three. The Border Cats continued to hang around, tying the game at seven in the top of the eighth. This game would remain tied, and head into extra innings.

Thunder Bay took the lead in the top of the 10th inning, scoring their ghost runner, but it would not matter, as Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) sent the fans home happy on a three run walkoff home run to seal the team's victory.

The Express recieved a strong outing from starter Evan Esch (St. Thomas), who threw six innings, allwoing four runs while striking out seven and recieving a no decision. Carl Cano (St. Thomas) recieved the win (1-0), while Kobe Allen (Westminster) took the loss (0-2) for Thunder Bay.

The Express look to complete the series sweep tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT back at your beloved Carson Park.

