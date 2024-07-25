Stingers Drop Series Opener to MoonDogs
July 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - In the return from the All-Star break, the Stingers dropped the series opener to the Mankato MoonDogs, 6-5.
Willmar got on the board in the first, going up 1-0.
Mankato then answered with three straight, one in the 2nd and two in the 3rd, making it 3-1.
The Stingers answered right back, with two runs in the bottom of the 3rd, one on a Dariel Osoria (Kansas) sac fly, and the other on a Landen Lozier (Michigan State) RBI single, tying it up at 3.
From there, the MoonDogs dominated the middle innings, going into the 9th up 6-3.
A bright spot in those middle innings though was Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Aidan Gonzalez (San Diego), who pitched 5 innings and struck out 7 while allowing just one hit.
Willmar mounted a rally in the 9th, scoring two runs on a Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) single, but the threat ended there.
The same two teams meet up again on Friday night at Bill Taunton Stadium, with first pitch again at 6:35 pm.
The same two teams meet up again on Friday night at Bill Taunton Stadium, with first pitch again at 6:35 pm.
