Stingers Drop Series Opener to MoonDogs

July 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WILLMAR, MN - In the return from the All-Star break, the Stingers dropped the series opener to the Mankato MoonDogs, 6-5.

Willmar got on the board in the first, going up 1-0.

Mankato then answered with three straight, one in the 2nd and two in the 3rd, making it 3-1.

The Stingers answered right back, with two runs in the bottom of the 3rd, one on a Dariel Osoria (Kansas) sac fly, and the other on a Landen Lozier (Michigan State) RBI single, tying it up at 3.

From there, the MoonDogs dominated the middle innings, going into the 9th up 6-3.

A bright spot in those middle innings though was Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Aidan Gonzalez (San Diego), who pitched 5 innings and struck out 7 while allowing just one hit.

Willmar mounted a rally in the 9th, scoring two runs on a Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) single, but the threat ended there.

The same two teams meet up again on Friday night at Bill Taunton Stadium, with first pitch again at 6:35 pm.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2024

