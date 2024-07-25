The Dogs Avoid Getting Stung

July 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Dogs are looking for a playoff push, and it all starts with the series against the Stingers. The Stingers would strike first outing the pressure on the Dogs going into the second.

The Dogs would respond when Cooper Neville would come across the plate in the second inning. Sam Schlecht would continue to hold pace for the Dogs giving them a chance to take the lead in the 3rd.

The 3rd inning would see the Dogs move through the line as Neville would send Jake Duer home on a double. Ty Rumsey would continue his hot streak with an RBI single to help push the lead to 2.

The Stingers would not let that be as they would push the Dogs in the bottom of the 3rd who were lucky to get through the inning being tied.

The 4th inning would start with fireworks as Ben Robichaux would go deep to extend the Dogs lead before the Dogs fail to get anything else going. The Stingers would not be able to respond even with the meat of the lineup coming up.

The Dogs would keep the pressure on the Stingers putting up another run in the 5th as they were able score in the last 4 innings. Tanner Shumski would come in for Schlecht and go 1-2-3 in his first inning.

The 6th inning would see the dogs fail to get a run on the board for the first time since the 1st inning. Shumski would head back out for his second inning of work. Shumski was able to lock it down and get through the inning with little work holding the stingers to the 3 runs they had coming into he inning.

The 7th inning would see the Dogs get back on the board after a wild pitch, that would see Dog score as Brody Delamielleure come in. Shumski would continue his night on the mound stranding a runner throwing his third straight inning of scoreless baseball.

The Dogs would look to hold the lead as they closed in on the final inning of work on the night. Shumski would come out for his 4th inning of work. Shumski would sit down the first two batters of the inning with 6 pitches before going the distance with the 3rd batter and striking out the side.

The Dogs would not extend the lead in the 9th inning. Tyler Vargas went out to the mound for the 9th inning. After a miscue on a pickoff attempt pushing two runners into scoring position. A well-placed single would put the game in danger. Vargas would lock it down after a mound visit from Coach Kneeland and get out of the inning with the win!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.