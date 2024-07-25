Dogs Take Down the Honkers

July 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







After an All-Star break to remember the MoonDogs pickup and head on the road to make up a game that was rained out on the 4th of July.

The MoonDogs would start the game off on the right foot, taking advantage of a rough start from the Rochester pitcher. The Dogs would take 5 free passes in a row and push in 3 runs setting Peter Michael up with run support before his day even started.

The Dogs would see some early issues to the bottom of the first inning letting one run score before stranding 3 runners on base,

The second inning would see the Dogs go 1-2-3 before Michael would head back out on the bump. Michael would make quick work of the inning getting 2 strikeouts before a ground out that would end the inning.

The Dogs would battle it out in the 3rd but would come up short stranding a runner before sending Michael out to continue his day. Michael would keep the game locked down by getting another strikeout before sending the Dogs back up to bat.

The 4th inning would not see the Dogs get a runner across the plate but that would not matter as Michael would come out and shut down the Honkers batter. Michael would see 3 batters striking out all 3 of them to continue his recent dominance.

The Dogs would look to get the bats started in the 5th and would be behind a Brody Delamielleure double and Marcuse Galvan first hit of the season. The Dogs would fall short of getting anything out of it. Michael would come out and get 2 more strikeouts.

The Dogs would have fun in the 6th inning as Ty Rumsey would launch a ball deep driving in 2 of his fellow Dogs to extend the lead for the Dogs by 5. Michael would have the inning of the night as he recorded 3 strikeouts to lead the Dogs out of the inning.

The Dogs would not stop putting pressure on the Honkers in the 7th as Rumsey would go back-to-back 3-run bombs. Nathan Culley would come out to relieve Michael who ended the night with 10 strikeouts.

The game would come to a close with Grant Garza on the mound for the Dogs capping off a great season for the All-Star pitcher. The Dogs would win the game 10-2.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.