Rockers Fall to Woodchucks in First of Four Straight Games

July 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (10-9) lost to the Wausau Woodchucks (16-4) on the road. The two teams are set to square off again tomorrow back at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

After two scoreless innings to start, the Woodchucks got on the board first, putting up a single run in the third, fourth, and fifth to take a 3-0 lead. Mulivai Levu (UCLA) brought in Sam Miller (Columbia) for the Rockers' first run. Jake Bold (Princeton) came to the plate next and tied the game with a deep home run to left field.

Wausau responded quickly getting two more in the bottom of the sixth, and after a scoreless seventh inning, Jake Bold (Princeton) repeated his success at the plate with another big homer. He now leads the team with nine on the season. The Woodchucks kept fighting, adding four more runs in the bottom of the eighth, and went on to win the game 9-4.

Tomorrow, Lleyton Grubich (Campbell) will return to the mound for the Rockers. In just 39.1 innings, the lefty has picked up 44 strikeouts to just 23 walks. Grubich has faced the Woodchuks twice before, picking up 15 Ks and given up only five runs.

Green Bay will also assume their alter ego of the Supper Clubbers for the final time this season tomorrow. Join us for a fish fry and old fashions in the park, with fireworks following the game. Gates will open an hour before first pitch at 5:30 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

