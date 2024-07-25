Rockers Travel to Wausau for First of Four Straight Matchups

July 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers infielder Mulivai Levu

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Coming off the All-Star break, the Green Bay Rockers (10-8) will travel to Wausau to face the Woodchucks (15-4). This is the first of four games in a row where the two teams will face off. First pitch for tonight's game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Before the break, the Rockers completed a sweep of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to extend their winning streak to six. Green Bay came out firing, with Jake Bold (Princeton) and Mulivai Levu (UCLA) getting a pair of RBIs in the first to open the scoring. Two more Rockers came in to score to put up four in the first, but the run didn't stop there. In the second, Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) picked up his first RBI if the day on a fielder's choice. Levu and Bold both added to their totals as Green Bay took a 7-0 lead after two innings.

Fond du Lac managed to fight back by scoring four runs in the fifth to cut the gap to three. But Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) stepped up not once, but twice. The center fielder crushed a pair of solo home runs in the sixth and eighth to extend Green Bay's lead. The Dock Spiders managed to score one more between Tanaka's homers, but didn't have enough to mount a comeback, with the Rockers holding on to win 9-5.

Today, Dillon Orr (Grand Canyon) will make his third start for Green Bay. The righty has thrown 7.2 innings this season, with eight strikeouts on the season, and just four earned runs in that time.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for the second game against Wausau. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Green Bay will also assume the identity of the Supper Clubbers for the final time this season. Join us for old fashions and a fish fry in the park. The game worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. Conscious Pilot will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30 p.m.

