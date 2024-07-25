Madison Mallards Install New Protective Netting at Warner Park

In partnership with the City of Madison Parks Division, the Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares have installed new protective netting at Warner Park, which will now span the entire first and third base foul lines inside the stadium. This installation was done as a step to further ensure fan safety at Warner Park.

Previously, protective netting inside the stadium covered section 102 in the lower seating bowl around to section 108. After the completion of the net installation, protective netting will now cover the entirety of the 100-level bowl seating and will also cover the Busch Light Duck Blind Reserved Tables down the right field line.

Additional measures were also taken so that the new netting would not interfere with sight lines of the Busch Light Duck Blind or the Arch Solar Suites. Furthermore, the new netting was positioned in a way that would not interfere with Maynard G. Mallard's pregame zipline routine.

"Safety in the ballpark is a top priority for us," Mallards and Night Mares General Manager, Samantha Rubin said. "Being able to take a step further to ensure a great fan experience is something we will always jump at the chance to do."

"The safety of our public spaces is always important. This is another excellent example of how partnerships are critical to the future of our parks and public spaces," Assistant Parks Superintendent, CJ Ryan said. "We appreciate the care and investment made by the Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares."

Limited home games remain in the Mallards and Night Mares respective seasons. Single game tickets for both teams can be purchased in person at the Warner Park box office, or by visiting mallardsbaseball.com and madisonnightmares.com. For more information on single game tickets or group tickets packages, email info@mallardsbaseball.com or info@madisonnightmares.com.

