WCC Playoffs Begin with Final Homestand

Playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs?

That's right... we're talking about playoffs to decide this year's WCC Race Champion, presented by Dunn Tire!

For the first time in nine years, the WCC Race has adopted a playoff format to decide this year's winner.

Each night of the Bisons final homestand of the season, August 23-29, will feature a 1 v 1 WCC Race with the winner advancing to the next round. When we narrow it down to the final two racers, a best-of-three race series will run from Tuesday, August 27 through Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday, August 29 (*if necessary).

The six competitors have been seeded by their win total from this season. Bleu Cheese claims the #1 seed in the bracket thanks to its 15 wins during the regular season. It gets a first-round bye as does Chicken Wing, who's 10 wins are tied with Carrot for second, but the tie-breaker goes to most career wins.

The first round of the playoffs begins with the homestand opening Honda fridaynightbash! #5 Fish Fry goes against #4 Atomic. Saturday's first round matchup is #3 Carrot and #6 Beef on Weck, who had just five victories after claiming the 2018 title.

Fans will be able to follow along the race results on the Bisons social media channels as well as vote each night on twitter (@BuffaloBisons) as to which mascot they thing will advance on each game.

