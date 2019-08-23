Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: August 23-29

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will play their final homestand of the season this week, against the Rochester Red Wings from Friday-Sunday and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs from Monday-Thursday.

Friday, August 23rd - Salt Potatoes vs. Red Wings (7:05 p.m.) - Kick off the weekend with the Syracuse Salt Potatoes on a Craft Beer & Fireworks Friday! It is also Faith and Family Night and the first 1000 fans through the gates will receive a Syracuse Salt Potatoes Replica Jersey, courtesy of Believers Chapel, Northside Baptist Church, The Gathering Place, The Family Life Network and B&B Lumber. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday

Fans 21 & older can purchase the Hop Spot Craft Beer Friday ticket package for only $20. Ticket packages includes a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium. After the game, enjoy a fireworks extravaganza, courtesy of our Faith Night Sponsors.

The team will wear specialty Salt Potatoes jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off on the Livesource app. Don't miss out on your chance to get these one of a kind jerseys! The auction will run from Friday, 8/23 through 8/25.

Saturday, August 24th - Salt Potatoes vs. Red wings (7:05 p.m.) - Don't miss out on your opportunity to see Ms. Salt Potato for the very first time! The 1st 1000 fans through the gates will receive a Ms. Salt Potato bobblehead, courtesy of Embassy Suites Destiny USA. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. After the game, all fans can enjoy another fireworks spectacular courtesy of the Embassy Suites at Destiny USA.

Sunday, August 25th - Salt Potatoes vs. Plates (1:05 p.m.) - It's the second year of the "Duel of the Dishes", and your only chance this season to see the Salt Potatoes take on the Plates. The rivals will battle it out for possession of the coveted Golden Fork, an 8-foot tall golden fork, presented to the winner of this exclusive series.

Sunday is also a Kids Eat Free Sunday and kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a FREE kid's Hofmann hot dog, a 16 oz. Coca-Cola fountain beverage and a kid's popcorn and a kid's Perry's ice cream cup. After the game, all fans are welcome to run the bases, courtesy of East Syracuse Chevrolet.

Monday, August 26th - Mets vs. IronPigs (Doubleheader, Game 1 @ 6:05 p.m.) - It's the final Bark in the Park of the 2019 season, so bring your best friend to the game on Monday! Bark in the Park #3 will feature a pet calendar giveaway for the first 1500 fans through the gates, courtesy of Shaughnessey's, Sit Means Sit, and Peaceful Pets. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Monday's doubleheader will complete the suspended game from August 22nd in Lehigh Valley. Game 1 will begin at 6:05 p.m. in the top of the 2nd inning and the teams will play 9 innings. Game 2 will begin 40 minutes after the end of game 1 and will be 7 innings, per international league rules. The pre-game Mets-Minster pet parade will take place between game 1 and game 2. Doubleheaders are single entry, which means that as long as your ticket is dated for August 26th, you can arrive anytime after 4:30 p.m. when gates open, and stay as long as you like.

Dog tickets for Monday's game are $5, proceeds will be donated to local animal rescue groups in attendance. All dog owners must sign a waiver prior to entering the stadium for safety reasons. Dogs will have access to a doggy fun park, behind right field, to cool down & go potty.

Monday is also Mangia Monday, so fans can enjoy a special $20 ticket package with a 200-level ticket to the game & access to the Hank Sauer Room for 3 hours of an all-you-can eat buffet.

Tuesday, August 27th - Mets vs. IronPigs (6:35 p.m.) - Join the Syracuse Mets for the final Taco Tuesday of the season! Tacos are 3 for just $8 at the taco carts on the concourse, beef and chicken options available. Fans can add a Corona to their order to make it a real fiesta!

Wednesday, August 28th - Mets vs. IronPigs (6:35 p.m.) - Don't miss out on Wingin' It Winning Wednesday at NBT Bank Stadium! Boneless chicken wings are only $0.50 at Chicken Fry Fry on Wednesday's, a variety of different flavors are available.

If the Mets win, fans can also bring their ticket stub back to come to the final regular season home game of 2019! Ticket stubs should be redeemed at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium for at ticket to the game on Thursday.

Thursday, August 29th - Mets vs. IronPigs (6:35 p.m.) - It's your last chance to see the Syracuse Mets play during the regular season at NBT bank Stadium on $1 Thursday! The greatest invention in the history of baseball, you won't want to miss $1 Thursday, featuring $1 Hofmann hot dogs, $1 16 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the team store and $2 draft Saranac, Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, and 1911 hard ciders.

Thursday is also Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day, and we will induct a new member into the Fan Wall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony. Fans will be able to enjoy great specials all night long, details TBD.

After the game, stay to see the greatest fireworks show of the season. It will be a double show, so don't miss the last regular season fireworks of 2019!

Tickets to see the Syracuse Mets in their final homestand of the 2019 season are available at the Onondaga Couch Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours, or online anytime at syracusemets.com. Playoff tickets will go sale as needed, TBD.

