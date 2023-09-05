Watson's Walk-off Sacrifice Fly Lifts Captains to Series-Opening Victory

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (30-29, 61-63) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (28-33, 59-67) by a final score of 3-2 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This victory marks Lake County's 9th walk-off win of the season, and moves the Captains to three games back of the Fort Wayne TinCaps in the Midwest League East Second Half standings with five games remaining.

Kahlil Watson, Cleveland's No. 16 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, recorded a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 9th inning to break a 2-2 tie. This marked the 20-year-old's first walk-off plate appearance as a Captain. Earlier in the game, Watson was the game's first baserunner with a two-out single in the bottom of the 1st inning.

The Captains scored all three of their runs on sacrifice flies.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Cooper Ingle grounded into a forceout, Jorge Burgos drew a walk, and Will Bartlett hit a single to load the bases with one out. Then, in the ensuing plate appearance, Yordys Valdes hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1. The 22-year-old was the only Lake County player with a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of singles.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, walks drawn by Will Bartlett and Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and a single from Yordys Valdes loaded the bases with no outs. Then, in the ensuing plate appearance, Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 4 and MLB's No. 87 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, hit a sacrifice fly to give the Captains their first lead at 2-1.

Lake County starting pitcher Ryan Webb did not record a decision for the fifth time in his last six starts. The left-hander pitched 6 innings, his most since June 3rd, allowing 4 hits, one unearned run, and one walk, while throwing 6 strikeouts in 89 pitches (57 strikes). The 24-year-old's lone run allowed came in the top of the 4th inning, when Lansing's Danny Bautista, Jr. scored on a pickoff error.

Reid Johnston (7-6) made his sixth consecutive relief appearance, earning the victory. The right-hander pitched 3 innings, allowing 3 hits, one earned run, and 2 walks, while throwing 2 strikeouts in 45 pitches (30 strikes). The 24-year-old's lone earned run allowed came in the top of the 9th inning, when the Lugnuts' T.J. Schofield-Sam grounded into a fielder's choice.

First pitch for Game 2 of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 PM. It will be "Spectacular Senior Day" at the ballpark. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

