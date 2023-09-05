Maddox Riddle's Home Run for Life

September 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







When it comes to having fun, Maddox is all about playing outside.

"I think he has a different sport for every season," said his mom. "If he's not out doing stuff, being busy, running around, he's not having fun."

So it's no surprise that on a beautiful day last September, he wanted to ride bikes with his friends. It was a great day - until his foot got caught when he ran over a large stick. He went over the handlebars and hit his head badly.

Right away, he thought there was something really wrong. And Maddox was right. His parents took him to an emergency department, where he had scans and tests before being taken to Memorial Hospital. He had a spiderweb fracture in his skull, as well as some bleeding.

When it became clear the bleeding was causing pressure in Maddox's brain, he was rushed into surgery. He felt noticeably better after surgery and was able to go home, although he had to return to the hospital for several overnight stays, at Beacon Children's Hospital, in the following weeks to make sure the bleeding didn't start again.

Maddox was out of school for about a month. He endured severe headaches and had to avoid activities.

'I'm very proud of Maddox. He's a very energetic kid, and throughout his recovery he had to stay still," said his mom. "He wasn't given the option to run around and do all the things that he loves. It was very hard on him mentally to get through that."

Six months later, you wouldn't know Maddox ever had an accident.

"I'm doing a lot better," he said. "I'm happy to be back to normal."

Thank you to the South Bend Cubs for presenting the 2023 Home Run for Life games this season.

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids! To make a donation, please click here.

Home Run for Life 2023 Dates (click each date to purchase tickets)

Friday, September 8 - 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.