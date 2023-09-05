Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Sunday, September 10, 2023

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Fort Wayne Tincaps (San Diego Padres)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, September 5 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, September 6 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, September 7 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, September 8 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, September 9 at 7:05 PM

- Sunday, September 10 at 1:05 PM*

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2. Streaming is also available via the Dragons website and the Dayton Dragons App, available on Apple and Google Play Store.

*The games on Friday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. Mike Vander Woude, the original voice of the Dragons from 2000 to 2007, will provide color commentary on Friday, September 8 and Sunday, September 10.

TICKETS

Limited stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available. The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,501 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going. Single game tickets are available for fans to purchase. Tickets for each day can be found online at daytondragons.com.

For those looking for family plans as students return to school, the team has created a value-packed ticket package. Save on a "Back to School" package that comes at 50% off a stadium seat and provides $5 in baseball bucks to spend on concessions, 20% off in the Dragons Den Team Store while at the ballpark, and a Dragons bobblehead for your group. To receive this discount, fans are encouraged to use unlock code "FUN" at checkout online or call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 to redeem via phone.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Kevin Abel

- Wednesday: Chris McElvain

- Thursday: Jose Acuna

- Friday: Hunter Parks

- Saturday: Ryan Cardona

- Sunday: Carson Rudd

Team update: The Dragons roster includes three players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 20, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked as the Reds #17 prospect by MLB.com while Austin Hendrick is ranked #29.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, September 5

National Anthem Performer: Robert Rhodes

- Wednesday, September 6

National Anthem Performer: Brandon Harvey

- Thursday, September 7

National Anthem Performer: Wright State University Collegiate Chorale

Dragons Present: Theatre Lab Dayton

Princess Jade

- Friday, September 8

September 8 is the final date of the incredible Dragons Post-Game Fireworks show, presented by Tipico Sportsbook, this season at Day Air Ballpark.

National Anthem Performer: Limelight Quartet

Honor Guard: Richard Montgomery Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution

DJ Banana

Spotlight on Dayton: Dayton Dance Conservatory

- Saturday, September 9

National Anthem Performer: Ashley Ortel

Princess Jade

Dragons Present: Viel Spass Band

- Sunday, September 10

National Anthem Performer: Emmanuel Christian Select Choir

Honor Guard: Northmont NJROTC

Paw Patrol Animal Shelter on plaza

Dragons Present: Beavercreek Juniors Dance Team

Retirement Village People

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, September 5: The Community All Star Program, presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, will honor the Good Neighbor House for their efforts to empower a healthier Dayton community. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Every Tuesday, when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday through Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

The Dragons will be sporting their Gem City jerseys and hats. Fans can purchase these items at the Dragons Den Team Store during Dragons games or online at daytondragons.com.

The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has started once again. The raffle began on Thursday, August 31 and will run through the upcoming Dragons homestand. With a rolling jackpot starting at $5,000, the winning ticket will be drawn during the Dragons game on Sunday, September 10.

Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between September 5 and September 10.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Thursday, September 7: Dragons Friends and Family Game, presented by Wendy's, provides the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat. Friends and Family tickets start as low as $13 and can be purchased online at daytondragons.com/friends.

Friday, September 8: The Water Street District will host their final "Party at the Plaza" event of the 2023 season before the game. There will be live music, family-friendly fun, and they will be joined by members of the Water Street community on the plaza outside of Day Air Ballpark.

Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone, located in centerfield behind the batter's eye. Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, September 9: The Dayton Dragons Academic All-Star program, presented by Edison State Community College, will recognize Madison Lute as an Academic All-Star during pregame. Emma Keykens will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation.

Sunday, September 10: Kettering Health will be joining the Dayton Dragons on Sunday, September 10 to "Strike Out Breast Cancer". They will be on the plaza to educate fans about breast cancer and encourage fans to schedule their annual mammogram. Kettering Health will also have a breast cancer survivor throwing out the first pitch.

The Dayton Dragons will be honoring their final Veteran of the 2023 season with the Veteran Salute program, presented by CareSource Military and Veterans™, on Sunday, September 10. Teresa Bruner served in the Navy from 2002-2011 during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. To nominate a veteran, visit daytondragons.com/veteransalute.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

