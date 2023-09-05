Cardenas, Hicks Honored as Twins Announce 2023 Harmon Killebrew Award Winners

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Twins today announced the 2023 Harmon Killebrew Award winners for outstanding minor league community service. Following the Hall of Famer's death in 2011, the Twins have annually recognized a player from each of the organization's full-season affiliates. Each player is nominated by their respective general manager for their service within the affiliate's community. A plaque is awarded, in addition to an on-field presentation during spring training. This year's winners were active in the organization-wide Minnesota Twins Week of Service, in addition to finding other ways to help their local affiliate communities.

Catcher Tony Wolters has been named the winner of the award representing Triple-A St. Paul. The veteran backstop told Saints staff at the beginning of the season that he wanted to be involved in as many community opportunities as possible and was true to his word, taking part in St. Paul's part of the organization-wide Week of Service in May and working with Open Arms of Minnesota to prepare medically-tailored meals for delivery to critically ill community members. In July and August, Wolters was an active participant in the Saints' youth baseball camps, teaching boys and girls ages 6-13 new skills while putting the "fun" in "baseball fundamentals". He also participated in the club's Reading Tree program, in which a player and a local author/illustrator read to kids and their families pregame, joining author Daniel Bernstrom to read "A Bear, A Bee, and A Honey Tree". Wolters, 31, has hit .236 (37-for-157) with seven doubles, two home runs, 17 RBI, 35 walks and 23 runs scored in 51 games for St. Paul this season.

Infielder Seth Gray has been named the winner of the award representing Double-A Wichita. Gray was highlighted by the Wind Surge staff as always raising his hand to participate in any and all community events this season. Each and every time while volunteering, he conducted himself with professionalism and represented his club and the broader organization in a positive way. Gray, 25, has hit .260 (70-for-269) with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 32 RBI, 37 walks and 44 runs scored in 79 games this season between Wichita (78 games) and St. Paul (1 game).

Catcher Noah Cardenas has been named the winner of the award representing High-A Cedar Rapids, his second-straight win after taking home the award with Fort Myers last year. During the Kernels' part of the organization-wide Week of Service in May, Cardenas helped Horizons' Meals on Wheels by baking cookies that were part of the meals delivered to those in need. He also participated in the Cedar Rapids mayor's Play Ball event and helped lead kids at the local Boys and Girls Club in a game of wiffle ball, providing instruction while ensuring the game was fun for all. Cardenas, 23, has hit .276 (82-for-297) with 23 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 38 RBI, 54 walks, 44 runs scored and a .403 on-base percentage in 87 games for Cedar Rapids this season.

Right-handed pitcher Jackson Hicks has been named the winner of the award representing Low-A Fort Myers. Hicks, who previously volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in his native North Carolina, brought that same giving spirit with him to the Lee County and Fort Myers communities during his time with the Mighty Mussels. Most notably, Hicks has been a consistent, positive presence at the Mighty Mussels' free youth camps this summer, assisting children while leading with positivity and kindness. Fort Myers staff called him a "role model for the game of baseball" regarding to his interactions with fans, staff and his teammates alike. Hicks, 25, has gone 6-1 with a 3.98 ERA (54.1 IP, 24 ER), 21 walks and 71 strikeouts in 39 appearances between Fort Myers (36 games) and Cedar Rapids (3 games).

