Dragons Announce 2024 Schedule

September 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons today announced their game schedule for the 2024 season, the Dragons 24th year of professional baseball. The Dragons 2024 Opening Day will be on Friday, April 5 at Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District, as the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts. This will be the first of 66 Dragons home games in 2024, as part of a 132-game full-season schedule.

Fans can see the Dragons' last regular season home game of 2024 on Sunday, September 1 at Day Air Ballpark against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The Dragons will then conclude their Midwest League schedule with a road series against the Great Lakes Loons and complete the regular season on September 8.

As the regular season wraps up, the Dragons have begun renewing for 2024 season tickets. Season ticket holders in the Dragons Family or Business Clubs can expect to receive more information shortly. For fans interested in joining and receiving great benefits like exclusive access to events, specialty gifts, and more, please contact the Dragons via email at dragons@daytondragons.com, via phone at (937) 228-2287, or online at daytondragons.com. Dragons hospitality spaces including luxury suites, party decks, and the Dragons Lair are also available for booking.

The Dragons will play ten, six-game home series in 2024, each scheduled for Tuesday through Sunday. Additionally, the Dragons will host two, three-game series - the first being Opening Weekend, April 5 through 7, and Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3 before the holiday weekend. Aside from Monday, July 1, the Dragons have no Monday home games, keeping a similar schedule format since 2021.

In 2024, fans can anticipate seeing the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark for ten home games in April, 11 in May, 12 in June, 15 in July, 17 in August, and one game in September. Day Air Ballpark will host eight Midwest League teams in 2023 including the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics), Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres), West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers), Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians), South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs), and Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins).

The Midwest League features two six-team divisions and includes teams from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.