Sky Carp Snap Losing Skid

PEORIA, Ill.- The Beloit Sky Carp snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over Peoria Tuesday night.

Sky Carp starting pitcher Jared Poland allowed three first-inning runs, but the Beloit staff was nearly perfect for the remainder of the night to pick up the victory.

The Beloit offense got on the board with a three-spot to tie the game in the fourth inning. Ynmanol Marinez hit a two-run homer, and Cam Barstad tied the game up with an RBI single.

Barstad struck again to give the Sky Carp the lead in the sixth, knocking an RBI double to plate Torin Montgomery. Osiris Johnson capped the scoring with a two-run single later in the sixth to make it 6-3.

Poland went 5 2-3 innings to pick up the victory, while Zach King, Edgar Sanchez and Breidy Encarnacion all threw scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Encarnacion threw the inning, striking out the side, to record his first save of the season.

Beloit will continue its season-ending series with the Chiefs with a 6:35 game Wednesday night.

