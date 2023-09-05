Sky Carp Snap Losing Skid
September 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
PEORIA, Ill.- The Beloit Sky Carp snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over Peoria Tuesday night.
Sky Carp starting pitcher Jared Poland allowed three first-inning runs, but the Beloit staff was nearly perfect for the remainder of the night to pick up the victory.
The Beloit offense got on the board with a three-spot to tie the game in the fourth inning. Ynmanol Marinez hit a two-run homer, and Cam Barstad tied the game up with an RBI single.
Barstad struck again to give the Sky Carp the lead in the sixth, knocking an RBI double to plate Torin Montgomery. Osiris Johnson capped the scoring with a two-run single later in the sixth to make it 6-3.
Poland went 5 2-3 innings to pick up the victory, while Zach King, Edgar Sanchez and Breidy Encarnacion all threw scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Encarnacion threw the inning, striking out the side, to record his first save of the season.
Beloit will continue its season-ending series with the Chiefs with a 6:35 game Wednesday night.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2023
- Sky Carp Snap Losing Skid - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dragons Help Playoff Chances with 10-4 Win Over First Place Fort Wayne - Dayton Dragons
- Loons Wax Whitecaps 2-1 in Under Two Hours - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Game Information: September 5 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cameron Wagoner Wins Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for August - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Start) - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview - Dayton Dragons
- Maddox Riddle's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Cardenas, Hicks Honored as Twins Announce 2023 Harmon Killebrew Award Winners - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Announce 2024 Schedule - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Beloit Sky Carp Stories
- Sky Carp Snap Losing Skid
- Sky Carp Finish 2023 Home Season
- Sky Carp Fans Break Attendance Record
- Festive Friday Crowd Sees Sky Carp Fall
- Sky Carp Release 2024 Schedule