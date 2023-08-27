Watson's Gem Lifts Florence Past Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Florence Y'alls (36-54), presented by Towne Properties, used a strong start from their rookie starting pitcher and timely hitting to blank the Evansville Otters (49-40) by a score of 5-0 at Bosse Field on Sunday.

After a scoreless first inning, the Y'alls opened the scoring in the second against Evansville starter Justin Watland (5.0+ IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). A one-out walk to first baseman Harrison DiNicola brought up second baseman Tristin Garcia, who doubled home DiNicola to give Florence a 1-0 lead.

The one run would be all Florence needed behind a dominant performance from its pitching staff. Rookie righthander Ryan Watson (7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K) turned in his best professional start to date and cruised through the Evansville lineup. Watson retired 10 consecutive hitters at one point and allowed just three runners into scoring position on the outing.

Florence tacked on insurance runs in the sixth. Back-to-back singles from center fielder Ray Zuberer and right Hank Zeisler brought up Harrison DiNicola, who hit a three-run home run to right to chase Watland from the game and extend Florence's lead to 4-0. The Y'alls scored another run in the eighth inning when Tristin Garcia and catcher Nick Wimmers hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning.

Two scoreless innings of relief work from lefthander Kent Klyman and righthander Nick Ernst finished off the weekend, series, and season slate versus Evansville. The Y'alls finish the 2023 season with a 5-7 record overall against the Otters, including this weekend's 2-1 series defeat. Florence now returns home for its final week of the season. The Y'alls take on the Schaumburg Boomers to begin a three-game homer series on Tuesday, August 29th. First pitch from Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 6:32 p.m. ET.

