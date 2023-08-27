ThunderBolts Fall to Joliet in Series Finale

CRESTWOOD - A three-run first inning fueled the Joliet slammers to a 6-2 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts Sunday afternoon at Ozinga Field.

Slammers starting pitcher Cole Cook (11-2) earned the win, tossing seven innings and giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in the victory.

Bolts starting pitcher Taylor Sugg (4-8) took the loss, pitching six innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and striking out three in the loss.

The Slammers (43-47) opened the scoring with an RBI single to left field. Phillip Steering extended the top of the first with a two-RBI double down the left field line, putting the Slammers up 3-0.

The Bolts answered in the bottom of the first. Peyton Isaacson singled past the second baseman, cutting the Slammers lead to 3-1. The single extended Isaacson's hitting streak to 13 games.

With two runners on and one man out in the fourth, Liam McArthur drove a run across on a fielder's choice, increasing the lead to 4-1 Slammers. Tyler Depreta-Johnson added some more insurance in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Bolts looked to climb back in the bottom of the seventh. Troy Viola doubled to left center with one out, cutting the Slammers lead to 5-2.

Joliet would shut the door the rest of the game, adding another insurance run in the top of the eighth. McArthur and Steering both had multi-hit games, both driving in two runs.

The Bolts will be back in action at Ozinga Field on Tuesday against the Lake Erie Crushers at 6:35 CDT. Logan Schmitt will be on the mound for the Bolts. It's Value Tuesday at Ozinga Field, meaning tickets and hot dogs are just $2 each. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

