Vinsky Launches Boulders to Crucial Win Over Tri-City

POMONA, NY - With one massive crack of the bat, David Vinsky propelled the New York Boulders to a massive 2-1 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats Sunday night at Clover Stadium.

Vinsky launched a 423-foot go-ahead two-run home run into the top row of the left-center field bleachers during the seventh inning, giving the Boulders just enough offensive production to hold off the ValleyCats in a game that had major Frontier League playoff implications.

New York (52-37) now sits just one game behind Tri-City (53-36) in the playoff standings heading into the final week of the regular season.

New York and Tri-City battled in scoreless stalemate through five innings. Connor Bagnieski produced what proved to be the ValleyCats' lone run of the game on a single to center field - his first RBI of the season - in the top of the sixth inning.

Weston Lombard turned in a tremendous performance in his first Boulders start of the season, going 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Lombard was charged with the earned run after exiting the game with a runner on second base that would eventually score. Right-handed side-armer Zach Schneider finished the sixth inning for Lombard.

Towering left-hander Mitchell Senger earned the win for New York, tossing two scoreless innings of relief. Boulders closer Dylan Smith pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure his 17th save of the season, giving the hard-throwing righty a share of the league lead and a very nice birthday gift to close out his 27th birthday.

The Boulders will be off Monday, then will take on the second-place Quebec Capitales (55-35) in a three-game road series Tuesday through Thursday. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

