Warren Dazzles in Rubber Game Loss

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (53-36) dropped the rubber game 2-1 to the New York Boulders (52-37) on Sunday at Clover Stadium.

Tri-City put one runner on base in the first five frames thanks to a Lamar Briggs leadoff single off Weston Lombard in the third. Meanwhile, Brac Warren allowed just two Boulders to reach second base, and had four 1-2-3 innings in a quality start.

Briggs collected his second leadoff single of the day in the sixth. He advanced to second on a wild pitch. Connor Bagnieski pinch-hit for Robbie Merced, and picked up his first RBI of the season with a single off Zach Schnieder to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 advantage. Following Bagnieski's clutch base hit, the 'Cats only had two more baserunners for the rest of the game.

New York pulled ahead in the seventh. Greg Veliz issued a walk to Thomas Walraven. David Vinsky hit a two-run homer to put the Boulders on top, 2-1.

Warren received a no-decision. He hurled six shutout frames, yielding two hits and a walk, while striking out seven batters.

Lombard was also handed a no-decision. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up one run on two hits, walking none, and striking out five.

Mitchell Senger (3-1) earned the win. He tossed two scoreless frames, allowing no hits or walks, and struck out one.

Veliz (5-2) received the loss. He threw an inning, yielding two runs on one hit, walking one, and striking out one.

Dylan Smith recorded his 17th save of the year. He went an inning, giving up one hit, walking none, and striking out one.

Tri-City has a day off tomorrow before beginning a three-game series with the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday, August 29. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | NEW YORK 2 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Mitchell Senger (3-1)

L: Greg Veliz (5-2)

S: Dylan Smith (17)

Attendance: 3,745

Time of Game: 2:37

