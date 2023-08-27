Crushers Win Home Finale

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers scored a come from behind victory in their final home game of the season, as they rallied in the seventh inning to score three times and beat the Washington Wild Things, 4-3 at Mercy Health Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In securing the victory, the Crushers (36-54) snapped a three game home losing streak and finished the season with a 23-28 home record while the loss for Washington (43-48) was just their second on their six game road trip.

After Washington left the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, Lake Erie went to work and took an early lead in the bottom of the inning. Jiandido Tromp started the inning with a base hit to left. He stole second and advanced to third on the play on JC Santini's errant throw to second. Moments later, Jack Harris drove Tromp home on a RBI single to left.

Washington took the lead with a pair of runs on four hits in the top of the fourth. Andrew Czech started the inning by hitting a fly ball to center field which Sean Cheely lost in the sun and it turned into a double. Two batters later Robert Chayka brought Czech home on a RBI single to left. Wes Darville followed with a single to right and Santini struck just a few pitches later on a run scoring single to left which plated Chayka to give Washington a 2-1 lead.

The Wild Things capitalized on an error to add to their lead in the top of the seventh. Caleb McNeely singled with one out and Scotty Dubrule walked. Wagner Lagrange reached on a fielder's choice, and on the play, first baseman Josh Rego's errant throw to second ended up in left field, allowing McNeely to score.

Lake Erie responded immediately, scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh to take a lead they would not surrender. Harris was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Todd Isaacs Jr. followed with a single to right. Rego then poked a run scoring single to right field which brought Harris home. Isaacs advanced to third on Rego's single and scored the game tying run on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Jarrod Watkins brought Rego home on a sacrifice fly for the eventual game winner.

Conner Richardson (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Crushers after tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Brayden Bonner (2) struck out the side in the ninth inning to score the save.

The Crushers are off on Monday but will begin a three game series with the Windy City Thunderbolts on Tuesday night. The contest will begin a six game road trip to finish the 2023 season. Lefty Jonaiker Villalobos (2-5, 7.80) will get the start for the Crushers and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM.

