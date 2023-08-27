Otters Drop Bosse Field Finale to Y'alls

August 27, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters closed out the 2023 Bosse Field regular season home schedule, falling to the Florence Y'alls 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Evansville was unable to clinch a playoff spot but a Washington loss lowers the Otters' magic number to one with seven road games left to play this season.

The Otters notched seven hits but never found a run. Gary Mattis led Evansville's offense with two hits.

Florence starter Ryan Watson tossed seven shutout innings, allowing six hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

The Y'alls scored the first run of the game in the second on an RBI double.

A three-run home run in the sixth extended the lead for Florence to 4-0. Back-to-back doubles added the last run for the Y'alls in the eighth.

Otters' starter Justin Watland allowed just one run through his first five frames of work but was credited with the loss.

Dakota Phillips hit his league-leading 31st double of the season and extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Evansville finishes the regular season with seven games on the road. They kick off the road trip against the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, Ill. starting on Tuesday with a 6:45 PM CT first pitch. Fans can tune in on the Otters Digital Network with the broadcast simulcast on FloSports.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.