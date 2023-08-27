Titans Allow 20 Hits in Defeat to Greys

Ottawa, ON - For the third time this season, the Ottawa Titans (46-44) allowed 20 hits, this time in a 14-6 loss to the Empire State Greys (17-73) on Sunday afternoon.

Zac Westcott (loss, 5-8) was in trouble early on, seeing the Greys send eight to the plate and score three runs on four hits to take an early lead. In the second, eight more came to the plate, leading to a four-run frame.

The Titans attempted to chip away into the early deficit, scoring a run in the first on a sac fly from Evan Berkey, then got a solo homer from Jason Dicochea in the second. Following Dicochea's team-leading 16th homer of the season, the Titans saw themselves down 7-2 through a pair.

After a scoreless third, a two-run single from Eric Jenkins and a sac fly from Jordan Scott led to three more runs in the fourth. Manny Garcia haunted his former team by leading the charge for the Greys in the series finale, going 5-for-6 with three doubles, and three RBI.

Down 10-2, Westcott vacated after four innings of work. The right-hander allowed ten runs, on 11 hits, walking three, and striking out four. Connor Kelly, Thomas Bruss, and Daulton Montagna combined to allow four runs in relief over the next four innings.

AJ Wright's RBI double headlined a three-run bottom of the fifth, knocking Mizuki Akatsuka (win, 1-2) out of the contest. AJ Wright ended the afternoon going 3-for-4 with three doubles, setting a franchise record with three two-baggers in a single game.

In the ninth, Jake Sanford extended his hit streak to seven straight with an RBI single off Nick Trabacchi (save, 2), who went four innings to lock down the victory.

The Ottawa Titans continue their final homestand of the 2023 regular season, opening a three-game series with the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on 2023 single-game tickets, group outings, nine-game mini packs, and 2024 season tickets, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

