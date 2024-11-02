Watertown Wolves Outlast the Danbury Hat Tricks in Overtime

November 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - In an exhilarating matchup for the ages, two familiar adversaries clashed for the first time this season at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Friday evening.

The Hat Tricks of Danbury made their mark early when newly signed forward Gleb Bandurkin unleashed a powerful one-timer that zipped past Wolves goaltender Anton Borodkin at the 14:49 mark of the first period. Bandurkin claimed the honor of scoring the first goal of the night. Connor Woolley was credited with the assist, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Despite being peppered with shots, and being outshot 13-7 in that opening frame, the Hat Tricks skated into the locker room with a slim 1-0 advantage, buoyed by their early momentum.

The second period brought a thrilling turnaround for the Wolves. At 7:23, the arena buzzed with excitement as Dustin Perillat found the net with a crafty shot from an impossible angle. He cleverly played the puck off the leg of the Hat Tricks' goalie Frankie McClendon during a power-play opportunity, leveling the score and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The Hat Tricks quickly responded to reclaim the lead. At the 14:44 mark, Jacob Ratcliffe scored with a well-placed shot, expertly assisted by Zachary Pamaylaon, putting Danbury back in front at 2-1.

However, just under two minutes later, the Wolves refused to back down. Chase DiBari lit up the scoreboard again for Watertown at 16:20, skillfully finding the back of the net with assistance from Trevor Grasby, tying the score at 2-2 and leaving fans on the edge of their seats. With both teams locked in a fierce battle, the score stood even as they headed into the third period.

Danbury held a slight edge in shots during the second frame, but the tension was palpable as both teams knew the next goal could shift the game's momentum. The third period transformed into a gripping goaltending duel. Both McClendon and Borodkin showcased their skills with a series of remarkable saves, keeping the game level and thrilling the crowd with their displays of reflex and finesse.

As the overtime period commenced, fans clutched their seats in anticipation. At 3:13, in a moment of brilliance, the Wolves' Carter Thornton expertly sliced through the defense, sending a precise shot over McClendon's outstretched blocker. The puck hit the back of the net, sealing a thrilling 3-2 victory for the Wolves, erupting the home crowd into joyous celebration.

Looking ahead, the Wolves will make their way to Newburgh, NY, set to battle the Hudson Valley Vipers, also at 7:00 PM. Fans are left buzzing in anticipation of these upcoming matchups, eager for more thrilling hockey action.

