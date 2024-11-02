Ford Hat-Trick Propels Carolina to 4-1 Win

November 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - For reigning FPHL Forward of the Year Gus Ford, it was only a matter of time before the goals started coming. After not finding the back of the net across the first five games, Ford recorded a hat-trick across the final two periods as Carolina took down Blue Ridge, 4-1, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,950 fans.

After a scoreless first period between the two sides, Carolina (3-1-2) found a jump start from Ford. Just inside four minutes into the 2nd period, Roman Kraemer found Ford on the near side walking down the goal line and Ford snapped home his first goal of the season, pushing the Thunderbirds in front, 1-0.

Following the goal from Ford, Blue Ridge (2-3-1) and Carolina could not find another goal across the next 16 minutes, but in the 3rd period, Garrett Johnson's shot from the point hit a man and deflected past Thunderbirds goalie Dyson Skinner, tying the game at one just 37 seconds into the final frame.

With the game tied at one, Steven Ford took a delay of game penalty for Blue Ridge putting Carolina on the power play. After the Bobcats killed off the first 1:45 of the penalty, Danyk Drouin and Jordan Gagnon fed Clay Keeley a one timer in the slot that the lefty blasted home putting the Thunderbirds in front, 2-1, with 12:26 remaining in regulation.

Carolina wanted more. On a deflected puck back to center ice, Jacob Schnapp raced down picked up the puck on a 2-on-1 with Ford who slotted home his second of the evening with 5:19 remaining. Just over two minutes later, Ford got help from the crossbar on a deflected shot that went home finishing off the hat trick and the 4-1 victory for Carolina.

In the win, Skinner, who made 22 saves on 23 shots was named 3rd star. With a goal and an assist, Keeley was given 2nd star honors with Ford taking home 1st star on the night with the hat-trick.

The Thunderbirds now have this coming Friday off before they get set to welcome in the Athens Rock Lobsters for the two sides first ever meeting on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

