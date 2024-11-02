Prowlers Spoil Motor City Home Opener, Defeat Rockers, 3-1

November 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







The contest may have been much more competitive than Friday night but the result was the same, a Port Huron victory. Led by goaltender Valtteri Nousiainen's 31 saves on 32 shots, the Prowlers defeated Motor City 3-1.

The difference in Saturday night's game was Lukas Lacny's goal with just under one minute remaining in the second period. He gave Port Huron a lead that it would not relinquish.

Motor City would not go away easily. When Michael Houlihan of the Prowlers received a five-minute major penalty for spearing, the Rockers gained a five-on-three advantage with four and a half minutes to play in the third. They would also be on the power play for the rest of the game as a result of Houlihan's penalty. Motor City would have numerous quality chances in the final few minutes. But Nousiainen staved off all six shots on the final power play of the game. Dan Chartrand would pick up his second point of the night on an empty net goal to make it 3-1, Prowlers.

The first period saw each side pick up a goal. Motor City opened the scoring with a goal by Josh Colten on the power play. The Rockers led 1-0 just past the midway point of the first period. Port Huron would tie the game with just under thirty seconds remaining in the frame.

The three stars of the game were Dan Chartrand (Port Huron, 1 goal, 1assist), Lukas Lacny (Port Huron, 1 goal) and Josh Colten (Motor City, 1 goal).

With the weekend sweep, Port Huron leads the battle of I-94, 2-0. The two sides will meet again for a weekday game in Port Huron on Wednesday, November 22. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Motor City will host two games next weekend against Monroe. Puck drop for Friday's game is slated for 7:35pm.

Port Huron will return to New York state next weekend for a pair of games with Hudson Valley and Binghamton on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Written by Alex Haenke

