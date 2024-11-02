Saturdays Game in Hudson Valley Postponed

November 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







Tonight's game (Saturday, November 2nd) Hudson Valley Venom vs Watertown Wolves (Game 42) has been postponed due to an unforeseen mechanical issue with the Watertown Wolves bus. Hudson Valley has communicated with Watertown and received the league's approval to postpone tonight's game to be rescheduled to a later date.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league that will be operating in its 15th season during 2024-25 Season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.