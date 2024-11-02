Back-To-Back Shutouts Power River Dragons to Sweep

November 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - For the second straight night the Columbus River Dragons shut out the Mississippi Sea Wolves, this time on a 32-save performance from William Lavalliere in a 4-0 victory.

Making his first start of the season, Lavalliere turned aside 12 shots in the first and 13 in the third period as Mississippi tried to get on the board late. Perhaps his best save came with 1:22 remaining, a point-blank glove stop on Colby Audette as he fired a one-timer from the far circle to preserve the donut.

Columbus received goals from Kyle Moore (PP), Alex Storjohann, Brian Dunford and Steven Klinck to secure the win.

Notes:

The River Dragons improved to 26-1-1 against the Sea Wolves all-time.

Columbus has only allowed one goal against in four games this season.

The River Dragons team shutout streak sits at 157:03.

Columbus will head out on the road for a pair of games next Thursday and Friday at the Baton Rouge Zydeco, with the team's next home game marking the Columbus Civic Center debut of the Athens Rock Lobsters on Saturday, November 16 at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

