Eight Rounds of the SO Goes the Other Way...

November 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears fell in the shootout on Saturday night to the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-3. The shootout lasted eight rounds, the longest of the season, and Danbury's Josh Labelle was the only player to score in the extra segment.

Tyson Kirkby made history with his first shift of the game, skating in his 126th career game with the Black Bears, a new all-time franchise leader.

Danbury started the scoring with Chase Harwell just under two minutes into the contest. An immediate response was made. Khaden Henry scored his second goal of the season, 26 seconds later the game was tied. All the scoring occurred in the first three minutes, and the teams went into the locker room tied at 1-1.

The Hat Tricks grabbed their second lead of the game when Cory Anderson scored at the 3:12 in the middle period. Binghamton was only able to deliver six shots on the net, and unable to cash-in. Disaster struck in the final second of the period when Chase Harwell stole the puck away shorthanded and scored with 0.5 seconds left on the clock. Danbury led 3-1 after two periods.

The Black Bears turned it on in the third period, scoring twice, from two players tallying their first goals of the season. Scott Ramaekers and Chris Mott delivered big goals that propelled the Black Bears into a position to force overtime after trailing by two goals in the third.

Binghamton outshot Danbury 6-0 in the overtime frame, but where unable to end the game their. The second-straight shootout for the Black Bears ended in the 8th round as Josh Labelle scored the only goal in the contest. Danbury wins 4-3. Binghamton extends their point streak to six games, and have played four-straight games in overtime.

