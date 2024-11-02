Lavalliere Back with River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has signed goaltender William Lavalliere to a four-game PTO and added him to the active roster.

The 25-year-old Lavalliere spent part of last season with Columbus, appearing in seven games with a 5-1-0 mark, 2.58 GAA and .913 save percentage. He also appeared in nine games with the expansion Baton Rouge Zydeco, going 1-5-0 despite a solid .916 save percentage and a 3.40 GAA.

Columbus also announced that they have loaned Jake Raleigh to Macon of the SPHL.

Lavalliere (lah-vahl-YAIR) is the nephew of former NHL goaltender Felix "The Cat" Potvin. He is expected to get the start Saturday night as the River Dragons host the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

