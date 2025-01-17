Waterloo Surges Past Omaha

January 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







WATERLOO, IA- The Lancers went on the road Friday Night at Young Arena where they would look to avenge their shootout loss to the Black Hawks last week.

Waterloo would strike first with forward Bradley Walker to give the 'Hawks a 1-0 lead. Sam Huck for Waterloo would tack on another to extend the lead at 2-0. The Lancers would respond with a wicked wrister from the slot. Former Black Hawk Chris Battaini would be credited with the marker to help cut the deficit in half at 2-1. However, Chase Jette would not let the Lancers gain too much momentum going into the first intermission as Jette would send one past his former teammate Daniel Moor to put the 'Hawks back up by two.

Waterloo would begin to pull away in the middle frame as forward Kaeden Hawkins would cash in to put the 'Hawks up 4-1. Chase Jette would get on the board again to stretch Waterloo's lead at 5-1. Sam Huck would tally up another to make it 6-1 Black Hawks going into the third. In the third, the Lancers would only be able to muster up one more goal with Caden Lee scoring on a breakaway.

The Black Hawks would eventually win it by the score of 6-2. The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the very same Waterloo club. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.