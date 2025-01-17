Phantoms Prevail 5-4 in Shootout Over Dubuque

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - They needed a four-assist night from Jamison Sluys, a milestone goal from Luke Osburn, 30 saves from Melvin Strahl, and a shootout, but the Youngstown Phantoms (20-13-0-1, 41 points) managed a 5-4 shootout victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints Friday night at the Covelli Centre. The win snapped Dubuque's six-game winning streak overall and the Saints' five-game winning streak against the Phantoms.

"Great job by the guys for sticking with it," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "Great to be back at home, feels like we've been on the road for months. Obviously huge to get the win."

Dubuque got out to an early lead, scoring on the first shot of the game. Lucas Van Vliet snapped a wrister from the right circle past Strahl just 1:12 into regulation, staking the visitors to the early advantage. The Fighting Saints doubled their lead at the 10:00 mark when Josh Guiliani 's dump in from the red line bounced off of Strahl's glove and into the net.

Youngstown started on the comeback trail just 72 seconds later and grabbed the lead by the end of the period. Adam Benák needed a video review, but officials confirmed that his shot went just across the goal line at 11:12, cutting the Dubuque lead in half. Just over three minutes later, Benák fed Michael Mesic cutting alone down the slot, and Mesic slipped a shot through Liam Beerman 's (22 saves) five hole to tie the game at 14:26. Luke Osburn was left alone in the slot for a one-timer at 18:18 that put Youngstown ahead 3-2. The goal for Osburn gave him 12 in his USHL career, moving him into second place on the Phantoms all-time defenseman goal-scoring list, trailing the New York Islanders' Scott Mayfield by 5. "He's a heck of a hockey player," said Ward of Osburn. "We're still going to see his best hockey."

After a scoreless second period, Dubuque tied the game early in the third when Matthew Desiderio 's low wrist shot from the right point eluded Strahl with just two seconds remaining on a penalty kill for Youngstown. The Phantoms grabbed the lead back at 8:49 on Carter Murphy 's third goal of the season, but the Fighting Saints answered back five minutes later with Michael Barron 's goal at 13:48, tying things up at 4-4, sending the game to overtime.

Following a scoreless 3-on-3 session, Luke Osburn scored in the first round of the shootout to put Youngstown ahead. After Cole Spicer 's goal in the second round tied the contest at 1-1, Strahl stopped Barron in the top of the third, and Ryan Rucinski sent the Covelli Centre crowd home happy by sliding a shot through Beerman's five hole, giving Youngstown the win.

Youngstown and Dubuque wrap up their regular season series tomorrow on Guns & Hoses Night at the Covelli Centre. Youngstown can force the season series to tiebreakers with a regulation win; any point by Dubuque will clinch the season series in the Saints' favor. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05pm Eastern.

By The Numbers

Shots - 26

Saves - 30

Power Play - 0/1

Penalty Kill - 2/3

Goals - Benák, Mesic, Murphy, Osburn

Assists - Benák, Hanrahan, Rucinski, Sluys (4)

