Capitols Top Steel in Madison

January 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - A stretch of four consecutive goals gave the Madison Capitols (18-10-2-1, 39 pts.) a large enough cushion to survive a late push as the Chicago Steel (10-22-2-0, 22 pts.) scored three third period goals while falling 6-3 Friday night at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena.

Teddy Mutryn scored his 12th goal of the season 25 seconds into the third period which was followed by Cameron Briere's first goal with the Steel, a power play tally in his first game with the team. Alex Calbeck scored his second goal of the season.

Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 29 saves in defeat.

Early in the opening frame, Madison was a flip away from opening the scoring on a breakout pass attempt, but Noah Lapointe made a great play to bat down the sauce pass and negate a breakaway.

Chicago responded later in the frame with a great look when Mutryn carried in on a shorthanded two-on-one with Alex Hage and fired a heavy wrist shot from the left wing but Capitols goaltender Caleb Heil made a stellar glove save to keep the game scoreless.

Moments after the shorthanded chance for Chicago, Madison broke through with the opening goal when Drew Waterfield tallied his fifth goal of the season to put the Capitols ahead 1-0.

The Steel made a late push in the first period and nearly evened the game with 1:30 left when Chris Reiniger got a one-timer away on a backdoor chance but Heil made another clutch save while sprawled out.

The second frame featured a plethora of great saves from Cloutier in a period that featured 12 strong shots from the Capitols, beginning with a two-on-one look early in the second that forced Cloutier to make a difficult sliding stop from left to right.

At 8:52, Bobby Cowan made it a 2-0 Capitols lead on a shot from just above the slot that slid five-hole on Cloutier.

Madison added another tally with under five minutes left in the period when Ryker Lee made a great move below the right faceoff circle, deking around a Steel defender and attempting to tuck a shot past Cloutier. The initial try was denied, but Lee punched the rebound home, making it 3-0.

Madison posted double-digit shots in each of the first two periods and took a 27-15 shots advantage into the third.

The third period featured six goals scored between the two teams in a wild 20 minutes.

Just 12 seconds into the period, Madison delivered a gut punch on a Aiden Long shot from the low slot to round out a four-goal streak for the Capitols.

The Steel were quick to respond with their first goal of the game 13 seconds later when Tobias Ohman sauced a backdoor pass during an odd-man rush to Mutryn who fired past Heil to put Chicago on the board and make it 4-1.

The home team got the goal back three minutes later when Lee came through with his second goal of the game during the power play on a blistering wrist shot from the right circle to give Madison a four-goal lead once again.

The scoring affairs continued when the Steel went to the man advantage and Briere smoked a wrist shot from just beyond the left half wall that beat Heil over the right shoulder to bring Chicago within three and make it 5-2.

Chicago scored its third and final goal less than one minute later after Hage set up a play in the attacking zone with a drop pass for Will Tomko who put a shot on goal that was stopped by Heil. Tomko jammed at the rebound which skittered to the back door for Calbeck who swept the puck into the cage to make it a 5-3 game.

The Steel continued to persist with offensive opportunities and had the Capitols beat in the shots department in the third, 12-8, but with the net empty with three minutes left, Lee found the open net for a hat trick that sealed the win for the Capitols.

Chicago will close out the weekend at home on Saturday, January 18 against the Green Bay Gamblers at 6:05 pm for Star Wars Night. Fans can arrive early to take photographs with Star Wars characters from the 501st Midwest Garrison.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Star Wars Ticket Pack, which includes two tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan. 18 plus a Steel Light-Up Saber. The package costs just $40.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, January 18 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) | Star Wars Night Friday, January 24 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT) | Country Night presented by Saddle Up at Q Saturday, January 25 vs. Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT) | Military Appreciation Night presented by Ozinga with Special Jersey Auction

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.