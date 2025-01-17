Saints' Win-Streak Ends at Six in Shootout Loss

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (24-9-0-1, 49 pts) dropped a shootout in a 5-4 defeat to the Youngstown Phantoms (20-13-0-1, 41 pts) on Friday night.

The Fighting Saints trailed 3-2 after the first period on Friday despite breaking open a 2-0 lead after the first 10 minutes of the game. Lucas Van Vliet scored his 12th of the season just 1:21 into the game on Friday. Van Vliet extended his career-long point streak to six games with the tally to help the Saints to the early lead.

At the 10:00-minute mark, Josh Giuliani flipped a puck on goal from center ice that bounced past Youngstown goaltender Melvin Strahl and added to Dubuque's lead. It was Giuliani's 13th of the season, but the game shifted after that.

Just 1:12 later, Adam Benák snuck a shot past Liam Beerman and started a three-goal outburst over 7:06 for Youngstown. The onslaught wrapped up with Luke Osburn scoring at 18:18 of the first to put Youngstown ahead 3-2.

After a goal-less second period, the Fighting Saints earned their only three power-plays of the contest all within the first seven minutes of the third period. With time winding down on the first of those chances, Matthew Desiderio rifled in his 12th goal of the season and tied the game at three early in the third.

The Saints couldn't convert on the following two chances and Youngstown scored a fourth goal just over a minute after the last power play expired.

Again, the Saints had an answer with Cole Spicer setting up Michael Barron's team-leading 14th of the season to tie the game at four. Through the final 6:12 of regulation and overtime, the score remained tied at four.

Osburn scored in the first round of the shootout before Van Vliet netted his fourth shootout-goal of the season to tie the contest after two rounds. Barron was shut down in the third round before Ryan Rucinski clinched the game for Youngstown.

Beerman made 22 saves on 26 shots during the game, while the Saints tested Strahl 34 times through 65 minutes.

The teams meet for the fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday night in Youngstown.

