Another First Period Frenzy Leads Stars Past Lumberjacks

January 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Jack Pechar and Bruno Idzan both scored twice and the Lincoln Stars defeated the Muskegon Lumberjacks, 6-2, on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (22-9-1-0) picked up where it left off last weekend, scoring three goals in the first period to move a point behind idle Sioux Falls for first place in the Western Conference. The Stars have now scored 15 times in the opening 20 minutes in their last three games.

Pechar scored for a third straight game and for a third straight time in the first period. He cashed on a behind-the-net feed from Matt Maltais at the 1:17 mark of the first to open the scoring.

Alex Pelletier added to Lincoln's lead by stealing a cross-ice clearing attempt and wristing home his ninth goal of the season at the 5:13 mark of the first. Bruno Idzan capped the first period scoring by cashing in on a two-on-one with Kade Kohanski at the 14:57 mark for his third goal in his first game back after missing both contests last weekend.

Jacob Rombach scored his first goal of the campaign a day after participating in the Chipotle All-American Game. The 51st-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Draft Watch List redirected Daniel Shlaine's shot from the right point for the lone goal of the second period.

Pechar tallied his second of the night with a laser from the right circle on the power play at the 4:57 mark before Idzan added his second with an empty-net goal at the 17:39 mark.

Lincoln improved to 10-2 against Eastern Conference teams. The Stars host the Lumberjacks again Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Ice Box at 6:05. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

