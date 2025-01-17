Hawks Surge for Six

January 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks scored six times in the first 22 minutes Friday, riding the early outburst to a 6-2 home victory over the Omaha Lancers at Young Arena.

Sam Huck and Chase Jette each scored twice. The offensive effort matches a season-high for Waterloo; the Black Hawks have now reached the six-goal threshold five times in 2024/25.

Waterloo had the best of it during the high-scoring first period. Bradley Walker started the string of goals at 3:59, set up by Alex Misiak in his USHL debut. Daniel Moor got a piece of Walker's transition wrister, but could not keep it out.

Huck added to the lead at 9:14 with an unassisted tally, swiping the puck, then cutting across the left circle and slot before flipping in a backhander.

Former Hawk Chris Battaini got a goal back on a rush at 11:03. Taking aim from the left dot, his shot went off the post and in.

However, Jette put Waterloo back ahead by two with 37.6 seconds left before intermission. Brendan McMorrow made the setup, turning from the bottom of the left circle to drop a pass back to Jette stationed just above the hashmark.

Waterloo surged in the first two minutes of the second. Kaeden Hawkins capitalized at the 50-second mark; his low chance from the right circle trickled across the goal line. Just six seconds later, Jette hit the top corner for his second of the game, sending Moor to the bench. Huck notched his second with reserve netminder Aiden McKenna in the crease, slipping in a low opportunity at 1:51.

Omaha recorded the only other goal the rest of the way. With just under four minutes left in regulation, Caden Lee split a pair of Waterloo defenders, dashing to the net to push in an attempt along the ice.

Although the Hawks gave him a comfortable lead for much of the evening, Calvin Vachon was still called on to make 29 saves. The win was the 30th of his USHL career.

The Hawks go back on the road Saturday to meet the Lancers once again. The game in Omaha begins at 6:05 p.m.

Omaha 1 0 1 - 2

Waterloo 3 3 0 - 6

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Walker 4 (Misiak, Schultz), 3:59. 2, Waterloo, Huck 7 9:14. 3, Omaha, Battaini 1 11:03. 4, Waterloo, Jette 4 (McMorrow, Hawkins), 19:23. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-5, Waterloo, Hawkins 13 (Morich, Nycz), 0:50. 6, Waterloo, Jette 5 (Townsend), 0:56. 7, Waterloo, Huck 8 (Mason, Bogas), 1:51. Penalties-Jacobs Oma (goalie interference), 19:25; Brady Wat (roughing), 19:25; Lansing Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 20:00.

3rd Period-8, Omaha, Lee 3 16:08. Penalties-Hruby Oma (holding the stick), 7:15; Lonergan Oma (holding), 18:38.

Shots on Goal-Omaha 7-14-10-31. Waterloo 14-16-14-44.

Power Play Opportunities-Omaha 0 / 1; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Omaha, Moor 4-3-2-1 (17 shots-12 saves); McKenna 0-1-0-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 8-6-3-2 (31 shots-29 saves).

A-3,059

